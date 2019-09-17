Subscribe for 99¢
Dirty Heads

Dirty Heads

Courtesy of the artist

Dirty Heads is at the Pageant with a show on Nov. 11. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$40. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Upcoming events

Tags

View comments