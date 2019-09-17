Dirty Heads is at the Pageant with a show on Nov. 11. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $35-$40. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
