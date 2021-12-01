Dispatch and O.A.R. heading to St. Louis Music Park with Robert Randolph

Dispatch & O.A.R. embark on a summer 2022 tour coming to St. Louis Music Park on Aug. 10. Robert Randolph is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at ticketmaster.com.

St. Louis Music Park requires proof of COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test for entry.

The tour begins July 15 in Mesa, AZ.

O.A.R.’s Jerry DePizzo says “I’m certainly looking forward to this experience. There are some beautiful anchors and moonshots in place in order to celebrate not only the history of where O.A.R. and Dispatch have been, but where we’re going.”

Dispatch’s Brad Corrigan adds “we’re grateful to still have our family of fans, health, friendships and a chance to continue making music. (It’s) gonna be good.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.