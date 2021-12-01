 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dispatch and O.A.R. heading to St. Louis Music Park with Robert Randolph
0 comments

Dispatch and O.A.R. heading to St. Louis Music Park with Robert Randolph

{{featured_button_text}}

Dispatch & O.A.R. embark on a summer 2022 tour coming to St. Louis Music Park on Aug. 10. Robert Randolph is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at ticketmaster.com.

St. Louis Music Park requires proof of COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test for entry.

The tour begins July 15 in Mesa, AZ.

O.A.R.’s Jerry DePizzo says “I’m certainly looking forward to this experience. There are some beautiful anchors and moonshots in place in order to celebrate not only the history of where O.A.R. and Dispatch have been, but where we’re going.” 

Dispatch’s Brad Corrigan adds “we’re grateful to still have our family of fans, health, friendships and a chance to continue making music. (It’s) gonna be good.”

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears feels 'present' after being released from conservatorship

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News