Disturbed coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for 'The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour'
Disturbed

Courtesy of Travis Shinn

Disturbed “The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour” is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 15. Disturbed will perform songs from “The Sickness” album, as well as from its latest album “Evolution.”

Hold on to the Memories” is the latest single and video from the album.

The concert is a 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show. Stained is also on the bill, as is Bad Wolves.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com and at the box office. Ticket prices are $29.50-$249.50. Four lawn tickets are for $90 while supplies last. There are no service fees at the box office the first week of sales.

 

