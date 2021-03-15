Disturbed's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert is canceled

Update: Disturbed's "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" has been canceled. The band announced the news on its social media. The 2020 dates had been rescheduled for 2021.

The band reasoned it was too difficult to tour considering different cities and states' unclear restrictions.

Refunds will be issued automatically.

The concert was a 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show. Staind and Bad Wolves were also on the bill.

Earlier update: Disturbed "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" has been moved to Aug. 13, 2021 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The original dates was July 15, 2020. The show was rescheduled in light of the current pandemic. Tickets for the original show will be honored at the new date. Refunds are also available at livenation.com/refund.