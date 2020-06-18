Disturbed's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert moves to 2021 with new date

Update: Disturbed "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" has been moved to Aug. 13, 2021 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The original dates was July 15, 2020. The show was rescheduled in light of the current pandemic. Tickets for the original show will be honored at the new date. Refunds are also available at livenation.com/refund.

Original post: Disturbed “The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour” is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 15. Disturbed will perform songs from “The Sickness” album, as well as from its latest album “Evolution.”

“Hold on to the Memories” is the latest single and video from the album.

The concert is a 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show. Staind is also on the bill, as is Bad Wolves.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com and at the box office. Ticket prices are $29.50-$249.50. Four lawn tickets available for $90 while supplies last. There are no service fees at the box office the first week of sales.

