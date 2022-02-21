DJ Diesel, aka Shaquille O'Neal, sells out Mardi Gras St. Louis party

Update: This event is sold out.
Original post: Basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal lets his DJ Diesel persona take over at the Effen Tent at Social House Soulard on Feb. 26 at Soulard Mardi Gras.
The event runs 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Early bird tickets are $85, which includes an all-inclusive premium open bar. VIP packages are available. Tickets are at eventbrite.com.
Disco Donnie Presents and B&W present the show.
Get more information at discodonniepresents.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
