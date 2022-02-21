 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DJ Diesel, aka Shaquille O'Neal, sells out Mardi Gras St. Louis party

DJ Diesel a.k.a. Shaquille O'Neal

DJ Diesel a.k.a. Shaquille O'Neal

 Courtesy of Wasserman Music

Update: This event is sold out.

Original post: Basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal lets his DJ Diesel persona take over at the Effen Tent at Social House Soulard on Feb. 26 at Soulard Mardi Gras.

The event runs 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Early bird tickets are $85, which includes an all-inclusive premium open bar. VIP packages are available. Tickets are at eventbrite.com.

Disco Donnie Presents and B&W present the show.

Get more information at discodonniepresents.com.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Chrissy Teigen undergoing IVF treatments amid plan to grow family

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News