DJ Kut parts ways with radio's 95.5 FM along with other on-air personalities

Popular radio personality DJ Kut of 95.5 The Lou FM/Urban One (formerly Radio One) have parted ways. DJ Kut announced the news on his social media Tuesday evening. Also reportedly let go were other on-air personalities such as Meghan O, Ms. Sinita (Kut’s on-air daily co-host) and Miss Pooh.

The cuts come as radio along with many other media including TV and newspapers, and many other industries, are forced to explore drastic cost-saving measures moving forward in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

On his Facebook page, DJ Kut wrote: “To all of my friends, listeners, supporters and co-workers: today was my last day on air at 95.5. I am humbled and grateful for the long run that I had and I thank you all for an amazing experience! I've got some exciting things in the works that I look forward to sharing with you all soon. Take care and stay safe!”

DJ Kut is a longtime radio veteran and was at 95.5 since 2011. DJ Kut is also known locally for his work at Majic 108 in the early ’90s and 100.3 the Beat in 1999. He also worked at Power 105 (2002-2010) and WBLS 107.5 (2010-2011) in New York.