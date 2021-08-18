 Skip to main content
DJ Spinderella added to 'Pride is Alive' celebration at Ballpark Village
DJ Spinderella, the legendary DJ for Grammy-winning hip-hop act Salt-N-Pepa, is the latest addition to the 2021 Pride St. Louis’ “Pride is Alive” celebration.  

She’ll spin at Bally’s Sports Midwest Live! stage at Ballpark Village from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 28 and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 29.

The “Pride is Alive” celebration is a free event, though an all-inclusive VIP option is available.

Performers include Neon Trees, Tiffany, Natasha Bedingfield, Alex Newell, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, VINCINT, MK XYZ, and Robin S.

Get more information at pridestl.org.

