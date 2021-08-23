 Skip to main content
Don Toliver's 'Life of a Don Tour' coming to the Factory
Don Toliver's 'Life of a Don Tour' coming to the Factory

Don Toliver

Don Toliver

 Courtesy of the artist

Don Toliver’s “Life of a Don Tour” is at the Factory in Chesterfield with a show on Sept. 22. Bia is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $39.50-$45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactory.com.

The Factory announced that effective immediately, it will be requiring either vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry for concerts.

