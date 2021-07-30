Donell Jones, Michael Blackson coming to the Ambassador

“Love and Laughter” featuring Donell Jones and Michael Blackson is at the Ambassador with a concert on Sept. 5.
Kenny Mo is hosting.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
The show is presented by Kreative Struggle and Citywide Investment Enterprises.
For more information call 314-240-0470.
Go to thenewambassadorstl.com for more information.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today