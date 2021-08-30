 Skip to main content
Donell Jones, Michael Blackson concert moves from the Ambassador to Farenheit Restaurant
Donell Jones, Michael Blackson concert moves from the Ambassador to Farenheit Restaurant

Michael Blackson performs during the CU Comedy Tour at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Friday, April 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Update: This concert has been moved to Farenheit at 11824 W. Florissant Ave., in Florissant.

Original post: “Love and Laughter” featuring Donell Jones and Michael Blackson is at the Ambassador with a concert on Sept. 5.

Kenny Mo is hosting.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

The show is presented by Kreative Struggle and Citywide Investment Enterprises.

For more information call 314-240-0470.

Go to thenewambassadorstl.com for more information.

 

