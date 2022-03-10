Donnell Rawlings booked for two nights at Helium Comedy Club

Donnell Rawlings is at Helium Comedy Club with a shows May 20-21. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. both nights.
Tickets are $25-$33.
Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.
Dave Chappelle produced Rawlings’ upcoming Netflix special.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
