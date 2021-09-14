Dr. Zhivegas coming to the Factory in November

Dr. Zhivegas is at the Factory in Chesterfield with a concert on Nov. 24. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
-
Tickets are $29.50-$74.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
