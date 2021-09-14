 Skip to main content
Dr. Zhivegas coming to the Factory in November
Dr. Zhivegas coming to the Factory in November

Dr. Zhivegas

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Dr. Zhivegas is at the Factory in Chesterfield with a concert on Nov. 24. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $29.50-$74.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

