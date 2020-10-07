 Skip to main content
Dr. Zhivegas, Danny Liston, Thunderhead, Beastie Boys Tribute coming to the Pageant
Funky Butt Brass Band

Funky Butt Brass Band

 Courtesy of the artist

Concerts continue being added at the Pageant, which will reopen for socially distanced concerts later this month. New additions include Dr. Zhivegas, Funky Butt Brass Band and Danny Liston & Friends.

Dr. Zhivegas -- The Music of Prince, Nov. 27, $30 

• My Posse in Effect -- A Tribute to the Beastie Boys, Dec. 4, $20

Danny Liston & Friends’ Sprit of Christmas Show featuring Tony Campanella and Dickie Steltenpohl benefiting the STL Area Foodbank, Dec. 5, $25

• Thunderhead: The Rush Experience, Dec. 11, $25

• Funky Butt Brass Band Christmas Brasstravaganza, Dec. 12-13, $30

Tickets are sold only in groups of two and four.

Tickets go on sale at 5 p.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

