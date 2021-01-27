 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drag brunch sells out at Ballpark Village
0 comments

Drag brunch sells out at Ballpark Village

{{featured_button_text}}
Drag Brunch performers at Ballpark Village

Drag Brunch performers at Ballpark Village Tabbi Katt, Adria Andrews, Tassandra Crush, & Desiree Declyne

Drag will sashay into Ballpark Village this weekend with Drag Brunch taking place Jan. 31 at FOX Sports Midwest Live! Event time is at noon for the sold-out event.

Performing will be Missouri Entertainer of the Year Tabbi Katt, Missouri National Showgirl At-Large Tassandra Crush, Miss Gay Missouri America 2014 Adria Andrews and St. Louis comedy queen Desiree Declyne.

The space will be safe and socially distanced.

Click here for more information or go to stlballparkvillage.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports