Drag brunch sells out at Ballpark Village

Drag will sashay into Ballpark Village this weekend with Drag Brunch taking place Jan. 31 at FOX Sports Midwest Live! Event time is at noon for the sold-out event.
Performing will be Missouri Entertainer of the Year Tabbi Katt, Missouri National Showgirl At-Large Tassandra Crush, Miss Gay Missouri America 2014 Adria Andrews and St. Louis comedy queen Desiree Declyne.
-
Halsey cancels tour that would have stopped at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
-
Hot Country Nights bring live concerts back to Ballpark Village
-
St. Louis women produce virtual Radical Sabbatical festival with Kenny Loggins, Bret Michaels
-
Mvstermind takes livestreaming to the next level with the Gem, a COVID-friendly venue
-
Celtic Woman tour at the Fox Theatre moves to 2022
The space will be safe and socially distanced.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today