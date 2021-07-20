 Skip to main content
Drake White, Shinyribs coming to Delmar Hall in separate shows
Drake White, Shinyribs coming to Delmar Hall in separate shows

Drake White

Drake White

 Courtesy of the artist

Shinyribs and Drake White are new concerts coming to Delmar Hall.

-- Shinyribs, 8 p.m. Sept. 5, $25-$28

-- Drake White's "Optimystic tour" with Kasey Tyndall, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, $25-$28

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. July 23 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

 

