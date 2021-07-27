Dream Theater coming to Stifel Theatre

Dream Theater is at Stifel Theatre with a concert on Dec. 4; show time is at 8 p.m.
Ticket prices are $24.50-$82 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 30 at ticketmaster.com.
Arch Echo is also on the bill.
Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.
