Dream Theater reschedules Stifel Theatre concert for February

Latest update: Dream Theater’s Stifel Theatre concert has been rescheduled for Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. The show is a stop on the band’s “Top of the World Tour.”

The show had been originally scheduled for Dec. 4, 2021. Tickets for that date will be honored at the new date. New tickets are $24.50-$82 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Update: The Dream Theater show at Stifel Theatre in December is postponed. A new date is expected to be announced. This is true of all the band's tour dates from October to November.

The band left this note for fans:

"In light of current instabilities to touring that remain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel confident that this is the right decision. Know that we are as disappointed as you are that we will have to wait a little longer to bring Dream Theater music to you live. We miss performing for you all and can’t wait until we can be on stage bringing our new album and fan-favorites to you.