Drive-By Truckers, Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy land new dates at the Pageant

Drive-By Truckers and Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy have found new, rescheduled dates at the Pageant.
Both shows were previously scheduled for 2020 and all previously purchased tickets can be honored at the new dates.
-- Drive -By Truckers, Buffalo Nichols, 8 p.m. Oct. 2, $27.50-$32.50
-- Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy's “Sugar, Spice & Everything Ice” tour, special guest KITTENS, 8 p.m. Jan. 29, 2022, $40-$45
Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
The Pageant box office is not currently open.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.