 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drive-By Truckers, Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy land new dates at the Pageant
0 comments

Drive-By Truckers, Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy land new dates at the Pageant

{{featured_button_text}}
Drive-By Truckers

Drive-By Truckers

 Kevin C. Johnson

Drive-By Truckers and Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy have found new, rescheduled dates at the Pageant. 

Both shows were previously scheduled for 2020 and all previously purchased tickets can be honored at the new dates.

-- Drive -By Truckers, Buffalo Nichols, 8 p.m. Oct. 2, $27.50-$32.50

-- Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy's “Sugar, Spice & Everything Ice” tour, special guest KITTENS, 8 p.m. Jan. 29, 2022, $40-$45

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

The Pageant box office is not currently open.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy

Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy

 

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘WandaVision’ wins big at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports