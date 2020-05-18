Drive-In St. Louis bringing movies, concerts back just in time for Memorial Day weekend

Missing live concerts and movies? Drive-In St. Louis is bringing both back in one fell swoop beginning this week.
Drive-In St. Louis is a new drive-in concert and movie concept venue at 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd., in Hazelwood, also known as the parking lot of what was St. Louis Outlet Mall.
The COVID-19 compliant site will meet social distancing and health department recommendations as it presents movies such as “Purple Rain,” “Onward,” “Pitch Perfect,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” and live acts like Jeremiah Johnson, Trixie Delight, SuperJam and Dance Floor Riot.
The event begins at 7 p.m. Thursday with the band Exit 180. followed by “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” All concerts are at 7 p.m. and movies are at 8:45 p.m.; venue opens at 5:30 p.m.
The bands will perform on a huge stage and those performances be broadcast on a LED Jumbotron. The music will be broadcast through the FM stereo transmitters. Space is available for up to 450 cars.
Here’s the schedule:
Thursday, May 21: Exit 180, “Raiders of the Lost Ark”
Friday, May 22: Petty Cash Junction, “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”
Saturday, May 23: Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys, Klose Encounters, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
Sunday, May 24: Dance Floor Riot, “Purple Rain”
May 26: Band to be announced (family night), “Onward”
May 27: Scamps, “Pitch Perfect” (family night)
May 28: Mint Queso, “Space Jam” (family night)
May 30: SuperJam, “Dazed and Confused”
June 5: Trixie Delight, “Dirty Dancing”
June 6: Jeremiah Johnson with Chrome and Steele featuring Steve Scorfina of REO Speedwagon and Pavlov’s Dog (there is no movie this night)
General Admission parking passes are $40 nightly per car in advance and $50 at the gate with a six person per-car limit. Reserved spots in the front two rows are available for $60 per car in advance and $70 at the gate.
Guests are allowed to bring coolers, and BBQ and snacks are available for delivery to vehicles. Each car gets a 10” x 15” picnic area, letting occupants enjoy themselves while sitting outside in their “private pod.”
The events are taking place on nights when planned high school graduations are not being held.
For more information and tickets go to driveinstl.com.
Drive-In St. Louis is presented by the POWERplex, Schnucks, U.S. Bank, Fogerty Services and Klance Unlimited.
