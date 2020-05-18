Drive-In St. Louis bringing movies, concerts back just in time for Memorial Day weekend

Missing live concerts and movies? Drive-In St. Louis is bringing both back in one fell swoop beginning this week.

Drive-In St. Louis is a new drive-in concert and movie concept venue at 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd., in Hazelwood, also known as the parking lot of what was St. Louis Outlet Mall.

The COVID-19 compliant site will meet social distancing and health department recommendations as it presents movies such as “Purple Rain,” “Onward,” “Pitch Perfect,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” and live acts like Jeremiah Johnson, Trixie Delight, SuperJam and Dance Floor Riot.

The event begins at 7 p.m. Thursday with the band Exit 180. followed by “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” All concerts are at 7 p.m. and movies are at 8:45 p.m.; venue opens at 5:30 p.m.

The bands will perform on a huge stage and those performances be broadcast on a LED Jumbotron. The music will be broadcast through the FM stereo transmitters. Space is available for up to 450 cars.

Here’s the schedule:

Thursday, May 21: Exit 180, “Raiders of the Lost Ark”