Dropkick Murphys, Rancid heading to Pop's
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid heading to Pop's

Dropkick Murphys

Dropkick Murphys

Courtesy of the artist

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid’s “Boston II Berkeley II Tour” comes to Pop’s at 7 p.m. Aug. 15.

The Bronx is also on the bill.

The concert will be presented outdoors.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $45-$99 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at popsrocks.com.

105.7 the Point is welcoming the show.

 

