You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid team up for tour coming to Pop's outdoors
0 comments

Dropkick Murphys, Rancid team up for tour coming to Pop's outdoors

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Dropkick Murphys

Dropkick Murphys

Courtesy of the artist

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid’s “Boston to Berkeley II Tour” comes ot Pop’s with a show on May 16. The show is at Pop’s outdoors. 

Gerry Cinnamon and Jesse Ahern are also on the bill.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $45-$50 with a $99 VIP available at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at popsrocks.com.

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Upcoming events

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports