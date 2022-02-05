 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dustin Lynch bringing his 'Party Mode Tour' to the Factory

Dustin Lynch’s “Party Mode Tour” takes place April 8 at the Factory in Chesterfield. Sean Stemaly is opening.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

In a statement, Lynch said: “We’re starting summer early and throwing down on the ‘Party Mode Tour.” Get ready for new songs, a new show, and even more energy! I can’t wait to party with y’all!”

HIs new album “Blue in the Sky” will be released Feb. 11.

 

