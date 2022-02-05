Dustin Lynch bringing his 'Party Mode Tour' to the Factory

Dustin Lynch’s “Party Mode Tour” takes place April 8 at the Factory in Chesterfield. Sean Stemaly is opening.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
In a statement, Lynch said: “We’re starting summer early and throwing down on the ‘Party Mode Tour.” Get ready for new songs, a new show, and even more energy! I can’t wait to party with y’all!”
HIs new album “Blue in the Sky” will be released Feb. 11.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
