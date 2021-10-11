Dylan Triplett's A Very Dylan Christmas coming to the Grandel

-
A Very Dylan Christmas: A Holiday Blues and Soul Experience with Dylan Triplett is at the Grandel on Dec. 23. Event time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 11 at metrotix.com.
