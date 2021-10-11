 Skip to main content
Dylan Triplett's A Very Dylan Christmas coming to the Grandel
Dylan Triplett's A Very Dylan Christmas coming to the Grandel

Terry Rogers, Dylan Triplett at BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups

Dylan Triplett performs April 25, 2021, at BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups.

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

A Very Dylan Christmas: A Holiday Blues and Soul Experience with Dylan Triplett is at the Grandel on Dec. 23. Event time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 11 at metrotix.com.

