Eden coming to the Pageant for 'No Future Tour'

Eden is at the Pageant April 26 as part of its “No Future Tour -- North America 2020.” Keshi and Rence are also on the bill.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $27-$30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
