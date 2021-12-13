El Monstero adds a seventh show at the Pageant

A seventh El Monstero: A Tribute to Pink Floyd concert has been added for 5 p.m. Dec. 26 at the Pageant.
Tickets are $29-$49 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. A portion of the proceeds benefit Songs 4 Soldiers.
-
-
-
-
-
The Dec. 18 shows are sold out. Tickets are available for Dec. 19, Dec. 21-23, and Dec. 26.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
