 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
El Monstero adds a seventh show at the Pageant
0 comments

El Monstero adds a seventh show at the Pageant

{{featured_button_text}}
El Monstero: A Tribute to Pink Floyd

El Monstero: A Tribute to Pink Floyd

 Photo by Todd Morgan

A seventh El Monstero: A Tribute to Pink Floyd concert has been added for 5 p.m. Dec. 26 at the Pageant. 

Tickets are $29-$49 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. A portion of the proceeds benefit Songs 4 Soldiers.

The Dec. 18 shows are sold out. Tickets are available for Dec. 19, Dec. 21-23, and Dec. 26.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Khloe Kardashian admits she's 'barely in my own body' amid Tristan Thompson scandal

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News