El Monstero and Living Colour teaming up for show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tickets are $19.95-$145 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 25 at livenation.com . For the first week of sales, lawn and select reserved tickets are $19.50.

El Monstero bassist Kevin Gagnepain says: “We started working on this lineup in 2020 before the pandemic hit. As we navigated the changing landscape of the last two years, this opportunity took a back seat. Thankfully in 2022, we are able to finally get it together, and we cannot wait to give our fans an epic night of music.”