El Monstero and Living Colour teaming up for show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

St. Louis’ El Monstero and the Grammy-winning Living Colour are together at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for a show taking place July 9. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $19.95-$145 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 25 at livenation.com. For the first week of sales, lawn and select reserved tickets are $19.50.

El Monstero bassist Kevin Gagnepain says: “We started working on this lineup in 2020 before the pandemic hit. As we navigated the changing landscape of the last two years, this opportunity took a back seat. Thankfully in 2022, we are able to finally get it together, and we cannot wait to give our fans an epic night of music.” 

