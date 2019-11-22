Subscribe for 99¢
El Monstero at the Pageant

El Monstero performs at the Pageant in 2018. The band will perform six shows at the Pageant this year.

Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Update: An 8 p.m. Dec. 23 show has been added.

El Monstero: The Definitive Pink Floyd Experience brings its week-long Christmas-time residency back to the Pageant with shows Dec. 19, Dec. 20, Dec. 21, Dec. 26, Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.

Show time for all the concerts are at 8 p.m.

Fans can get their first chance at buying tickets Oct. 13 at 3 p .m. at Delmar Hall, where they can also meet the band. The regular on-sale is at 10 a.m. Oct. 18 at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant. Tickets are $30-$40 with limited VIP tickets available for both of the Saturday shows.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The show is presented by KSHE 95.

 

Last year's El Monstero Pageant concert

