El Monstero brings its Pink Floyd magic back to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for drive-in concert

Popular Pink Floyd tribute band El Monstero isn't letting a nasty little pandemic ruin its summer plans.
The St. Louis band was supposed to be a part of Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's 2020 season with a June concert that was shelved before it could even be announced. Instead, the band found a new date and a new format as part of this weekend’s new Live From the Drive-In concert series produced by Live Nation.
The concert took place in the amphitheater’s parking lot just outside of the main entrance.
The concert series, an experimental attempt to keep concerts alive this challenging summer, features headliner-level performers on stage while spectators watch from their cars or from the adjacent parking space. Shows are also taking place in Nashville and Indianapolis this weekend as part of Live From the Drive-In.
Brad Paisley kicked off the St. Louis shows Friday night at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre; Nelly wraps up the series tonight.
Smack dab in the middle of Paisley and Nelly’s shows was El Monstero, whose last St. Louis show was a weeklong run at the Pageant around the Christmas holidays (the band was able to squeeze out a Kansas City show and a Springfield show in March just before concerts were shut down).
The band, as much a summer staple as anything, has consistently offered the biggest tribute show in town, and that was the case during its sold-out socially distanced summer show Saturday night.
Following a pre-recorded video from the band in which it expressed the eyes of the nation were on this show to see how this one and other drive-in concerts would fare, the band took the stage with “Hey You” from Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” (1979).
Still fully intact despite the pandemic, El Monstero’s large cast featured Mark Thomas Quinn (main vocals, guitar), Jimmy Griffin (vocals, guitar), Bryan Greene (guitar), Kevin Gagnepain (bass), Jake Elking (keyboards), Bill Reiter (keyboards), John Pessoni (drums), and Dave Farver (saxophone), most all also parts of other St. Louis bands who come together to roll out its faithful take on Pink Floyd classics.
Backing singers Erminie Cannon, Tandra Williams and Kirstin Kaufman were in the mix as well with their soulful wails, most notably on “The Great Gig in the Sky” from “The Dark Side of the Moon” (1973).
While “Hey You” comfortably eased concert-goers into the show, the vibe was cranked up for “Happiest Days of Our Lives”/”Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2” also from the “The Wall,” complete with a pair of helicopters that hovered above (the “Happiest Days of Our Lives” recording includes helicopter sounds). Name another band employing helicopters to drop in on its outdoor sets; you probably can’t.
El Monstero’s near two-hour classic rock show came with all the El Monstero trappings, the smoke canons, pyro, climactic fireworks, and barely dressed female dancers that all helped recreate some of Pink Floyd’s moody, groovy soundscapes.
El Monstero, continually coming off accomplished in honoring the legendary English rock band, focused heavily on the most famous parts of Pink Floyd, landmark albums such as “The Dark Side of the Moon” (1973), which brought out the crowd-pleasing hits such as “Time” “Money” “Brain Damage” “Us and Them,” “Eclipse” and “The Great Gig in the Sky”; “Wish You Were Here” (1975) with “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” and “Have a Cigar”; and “The Wall” with “Run Like Hell,” “Comfortably Numb,” “Young Lust” and “Empty Spaces.”
But there was also “Sheep” from “Animals” (1977), and “Take It Back” from “The Division Bell” (1994).
“Vera” from “The Wall” wasn’t originally slated for the show, but the band added it to honor Vera Lynn, the British singer-songwriter who died in June at the age of 103. Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters wrote the song referencing her.
The acoustic “Wish You Were Here” was the night’s most touching moment featuring a slideshow of fans’ pictures of their deceased loved ones, which surely tugged at fan’s, if not everyone’s, heartstrings as the pics flashed by on the screen (the fans submit the pics themselves for consideration).
Recognizing this was a very different kind of concert, the band suggested fans blow kisses at each other rather than hug at the point in the show when fans usually embrace.
Greek Fire singer and radio personality Philip “Moon” Sneed lent a hand late in the show for “Have a Cigar” from “Wish You Were Here.”
The show, like Paisley's the night before, gave hope that concerts can still take place moving forward, if quite differently.
This is how you end a drive in concert! Thanks for a great night @El_Monstero and @LiveNation pic.twitter.com/BE1UACY9Hh— Michelle Brus (@STLTerpMB) July 12, 2020
El Monstero, Live From the Drive-In, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre set list
“Hey You”
“The Happiest Days of Our Lives”
“Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)”
“Empty Spaces”
“Young Lust”
“Sheep”
“Time”
“The Great Gig in the Sky”
“Money”
“Us and Them”
“Take It Back”
“Vera”
“Wish You Were Here”
“Shine On You Crazy Diamond”
“Have a Cigar”
“Brain Damage”
“Eclipse”
“Run Like Hell”
“Comfortably Numb”
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot Drive-In concert series
