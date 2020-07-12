El Monstero brings its Pink Floyd magic back to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for drive-in concert

The band, as much a summer staple as anything, has consistently offered the biggest tribute show in town, and that was the case during its sold-out socially distanced summer show Saturday night.

Following a pre-recorded video from the band in which it expressed the eyes of the nation were on this show to see how this one and other drive-in concerts would fare, the band took the stage with “Hey You” from Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” (1979).

Still fully intact despite the pandemic, El Monstero’s large cast featured Mark Thomas Quinn (main vocals, guitar), Jimmy Griffin (vocals, guitar), Bryan Greene (guitar), Kevin Gagnepain (bass), Jake Elking (keyboards), Bill Reiter (keyboards), John Pessoni (drums), and Dave Farver (saxophone), most all also parts of other St. Louis bands who come together to roll out its faithful take on Pink Floyd classics.

Backing singers Erminie Cannon, Tandra Williams and Kirstin Kaufman were in the mix as well with their soulful wails, most notably on “The Great Gig in the Sky” from “The Dark Side of the Moon” (1973).