El Monstero is 'Coming Back to Life' at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
El Monstero is 'Coming Back to Life' at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

El Monstero

El Monstero

 Photo by Todd Morgan

El Monstero’s “Coming Back to Life” show is set for July 24 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. 

The Schwag is opening.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 4 at livenation.com. Select reserved and lawn tickets are $19.95 the first week of sales June 4-11.

