El Monstero lines up its winter shows at the Pageant

Pink Floyd tribute act El Monstero returns to the Pageant for its winter shows taking place Dec. 17-19 and Dec. 21-23.
Doors at 7 p.m. for the shows.
Tickets are $30-$45 and go o sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. A portion of the proceeds benefit Songs 4 Soldiers.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Admission to Pageant requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
