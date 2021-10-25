 Skip to main content
El Monstero lines up its winter shows at the Pageant
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot Drive-In concert series

El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography

Pink Floyd tribute act El Monstero returns to the Pageant for its winter shows taking place Dec. 17-19 and Dec. 21-23.

Doors at 7 p.m. for the shows.

Tickets are $30-$45 and go o sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. A portion of the proceeds benefit Songs 4 Soldiers.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Admission to Pageant requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

 

