El Monstero's December residency at the Pageant will continue

Don’t worry El Monstero fans -- the Pink Floyd tribute act will carry on with its shows at the Pageant in December. El Monstero 2020: The Warm Thrill of Confusion will take place Dec. 17-19, 21-23, 25-27, and 29-31.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Reserved seating is $60. Tickets are in reserved groups of two seats or four seats only, and can only be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. There are no ticket sales at the box office.

Tickets go on sale at 5 p.m. Friday.

All COVID-19 precautions, restrictions and procedures will be enforced.

Refunds will be issues if the event in canceled.

The show is presented by KSHE 95 and Weber Chevrolet.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

