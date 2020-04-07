You are the owner of this article.
Elevation Worship Tour at Enterprise Center is canceled
Elevation Worship Tour at Enterprise Center is canceled

Elevation Worship, scheduled for May 31 at Enterprise Center, has been canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the tour reads: "We are sad to inform you that the Elevation Nights Tour with Elevation Worship and Pastor Steven Furtick has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Elevation team wants everyone to stay focused on their safety and health during this time. A refund for your ticket purchase will be credited automatically to your account. If you have any questions, please email support@platformtickets.com. Elevation Worship and Pastor Steven will continue to pray for God's peace over your lives and hope to see you again very soon!"

Get more information at ticketmaster.com.

 

