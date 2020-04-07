Elevation Worship Tour at Enterprise Center is canceled

A statement from the tour reads: “We are sad to inform you that the Elevation Nights Tour with Elevation Worship and Pastor Steven Furtick has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Elevation team wants everyone to stay focused on their safety and health during this time. A refund for your ticket purchase will be credited automatically to your account. If you have any questions, please email support@platformtickets.com. Elevation Worship and Pastor Steven will continue to pray for God’s peace over your lives and hope to see you again very soon!”