Elle King coming to the Pageant

Elle King is at the Pageant with a show on March 15. Show time is at 8 p.m.
The show is part of her “Drunk and I Don’t Wanna Go Home Tour.”
-
Tickets are $30-$35 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
The Pageant requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
