 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elle King coming to the Pageant
0 comments

Elle King coming to the Pageant

{{featured_button_text}}
Elle King

Elle King

 Courtesy of the artist

Elle King is at the Pageant with a show on March 15. Show time is at 8 p.m.

The show is part of her “Drunk and I Don’t Wanna Go Home Tour.” 

Tickets are $30-$35 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The Pageant requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

0 comments

Tags

2021_Legos.png

Legos

GMT-0600

Watch Now: Related Video

Kristen Stewart doesn't care about Oscar buzz

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News