Elton John postpones remaining dates of his farewell tour, including his return to Enterprise Center

Update: The remaining dates of Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" have been postponed including the July 7 Enterprise Center show.

The official statement reads: "It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from May 22 through July 8. Previously postponed performances were from March 26 through May 2, 2020. This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19]."

The statement from Enterprise Center says: "The tough decision has been made for the upcoming Elton John 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' show on July 7 to be rescheduled to 2021, as the health of Elton’s fans is of upmost importance. Ticketholders of the upcoming performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances."