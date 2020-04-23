Elton John postpones remaining dates of his farewell tour, including his return to Enterprise Center

Update: The remaining dates of Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" have been postponed including the July 7 Enterprise Center show.
The official statement reads: "It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from May 22 through July 8. Previously postponed performances were from March 26 through May 2, 2020. This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19]."
The statement from Enterprise Center says: "The tough decision has been made for the upcoming Elton John 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' show on July 7 to be rescheduled to 2021, as the health of Elton’s fans is of upmost importance. Ticketholders of the upcoming performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances."
Refunds were not acknowledged yet, though Ticketmaster recently announced it would honor its practice of refunds for postponed and canceled shows.
Original post: Legendary singer Elton John has lined up a second farewell for his St. Louis fans. He’s bringing his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” back to Enterprise Center on July 7, thanks to newly added dates.
The show previously played St. Louis in 2018.
Show time is at 8 p .m.
Ticket prices are $66.50-$221.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.
This tour is John's last time out on the road, and it runs for three years.
Ticketmaster, which had been under fire for revising its refund policy during the COVID-19 pandemic when some fans most need those refunds, is now assuring the public it “intends to honor our longstanding practice of allowing refunds on canceled or postponed shows.”
Elton John performs for a sold-out crowd at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff