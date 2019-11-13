Subscribe for 99¢
Elton John at Enterprise Center

Elton John performs for a sold-out crowd at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

 

Legendary singer Elton John has lined up a second farewell for his St. Louis fans. He’s bringing his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” back to Enterprise Center on July 7, thanks to newly added dates.

The show previously played St. Louis in 2018.

Show time is at 8 p .m.

Ticket prices are $66.50-$221.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

This tour is John's last time out on the road, and it runs for three years.

Here's what we said about the 2018 show.

"Rocketman," the feature film on John's life, was a hit earlier this year.

 

 

