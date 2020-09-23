Elton John's postponed 2020 Enterprise Center concert moves to 2022

Latest update: Elton John’s postponed “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” dates have been rescheduled including the show that was to have taken place July 7, 2020 at Enterprise Center. The new date is March 30, 2022.
Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date.
In a statement, John said:“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.’ While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone. I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022. This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023. Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!”
Update: The remaining dates of Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" have been postponed including the July 7 Enterprise Center show.
The official statement reads: "It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from May 22 through July 8. Previously postponed performances were from March 26 through May 2, 2020. This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19]."
The statement from Enterprise Center says: "The tough decision has been made for the upcoming Elton John 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' show on July 7 to be rescheduled to 2021, as the health of Elton’s fans is of upmost importance. Ticketholders of the upcoming performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances."
Refunds were not acknowledged yet, though Ticketmaster recently announced it would honor its practice of refunds for postponed and canceled shows.
Original post: Legendary singer Elton John has lined up a second farewell for his St. Louis fans. He’s bringing his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” back to Enterprise Center on July 7, thanks to newly added dates.
The show previously played St. Louis in 2018.
Show time is at 8 p .m.
Ticket prices are $66.50-$221.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.
This tour is John's last time out on the road, and it runs for three years.
"Rocketman," the feature film on John's life, was a hit earlier this year.
From 2018: Elton plays a sold-out show
