Emmaline heading to Blue Strawberry for July concert
0 comments

Emmaline heading to Blue Strawberry for July concert

Emmaline

Emmaline

 Courtesy of the artist

Jazzy singer Emmaline is at Blue Strawberry with a concert on July 19. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20-$25 and are on sale now.

Get tickets and more information at bluestrawberrystl.com.

Her official debut project is "All My Sweetest Dreams."

0 comments

