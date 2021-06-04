Emmaline heading to Blue Strawberry for July concert

Jazzy singer Emmaline is at Blue Strawberry with a concert on July 19. Show time is at 7 p.m.
-
Foo Fighters line up a Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre tour date
-
Brad Paisley coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Jimmie Allen
-
El Monstero is 'Coming Back to Life' at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
-
Pointfest returning to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Shinedown, Seether, Greek Fire
-
Wading through devastation, Anita Jackson makes it back to the stage
Tickets are $20-$25 and are on sale now.
Get tickets and more information at bluestrawberrystl.com.
Her official debut project is "All My Sweetest Dreams."
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today