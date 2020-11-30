 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enterprise Center box office reopening briefly for ticket refunding
0 comments

Enterprise Center box office reopening briefly for ticket refunding

{{featured_button_text}}
Enterprise Center home of the St. Louis Blues

An exterior view of the Enterprise Center, home of the Blues, as seen on March 26. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

Good news for concert-goers who’ve been waiting for the Enterprise Center box office to reopen so they can receive refunds for canceled, postponed or rescheduled shows (those who bought tickets at the box office could only get refunds at the box office). 

The box office reopens for temporary hours beginning at 11 a.m. Dec. 1. The box office will remain open only through Dec. 5, and is open though 2 p.m. during that period.

Ticket-holders for Enterprise Center or Stifel Theatre concerts need to bring their original event tickets, driver’s license or state-issued ID and original method of payment. They must also wear a mask to enter the building and will be subject to a temperature screening and social distancing measures will be followed.

For guests unable to come to Enterprise Center during the temporary Box Office hours, both venues will continue to offer a refund by mail option. For more information go to enterprisecenter.com/refund or stifeltheatre.com/refund.

 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports