Enterprise Center box office reopening briefly for ticket refunding

Good news for concert-goers who’ve been waiting for the Enterprise Center box office to reopen so they can receive refunds for canceled, postponed or rescheduled shows (those who bought tickets at the box office could only get refunds at the box office).

The box office reopens for temporary hours beginning at 11 a.m. Dec. 1. The box office will remain open only through Dec. 5, and is open though 2 p.m. during that period.

Ticket-holders for Enterprise Center or Stifel Theatre concerts need to bring their original event tickets, driver’s license or state-issued ID and original method of payment. They must also wear a mask to enter the building and will be subject to a temperature screening and social distancing measures will be followed.

For guests unable to come to Enterprise Center during the temporary Box Office hours, both venues will continue to offer a refund by mail option. For more information go to enterprisecenter.com/refund or stifeltheatre.com/refund.

