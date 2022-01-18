Eric Bellinger and Sammie bringing 'Vibes on Vibes Tour' to Red Flag

Eric Bellinger and Sammie’s “Vibes on Vibes Tour” is at 8 p.m. March 25 at Red Flag.
Tickets are $30-$150 at etix.com.
Get more information at redflagstl.com.
The venue requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
