Eric Church bringing his 'The Gather Again Tour' to Enterprise Center
Eric Church bringing his 'The Gather Again Tour' to Enterprise Center

Eric Church at Enterprise Center

Eric Church performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Church performs again at Enterprise Center on Saturday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Eric Church will bring his new “Eric Church in the Round: The Gather Again Tour” to Enterprise Center with a show on March 12, 2022. Show time is at 8 p.m.

The show will take place in the round.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7 at ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are to be determined.

In a quote in Billboard, Church said: “It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms“I just want to play shows,” he continued. “Politics’ job is to divide – that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”

The tour begins Sept. 17 in Lexington, Ky.

Church’s upcoming triple album project is “Heart & Soul.”

Church is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee.

 

 

