 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eric Johnson heading to the Pageant in 2022
0 comments

Eric Johnson heading to the Pageant in 2022

{{featured_button_text}}
Eric Johnosn

Eric Johnson

 Courtesy of the artist

Eric Johnson’s “Treasure Tour 2022” is at the Pageant with a show on March 10, 2022. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40 reserved and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 16 at ticketmaster.com.

KSHE 95 is presenting the tour.

Get more information at  thepageant.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

14 more victims recovered from condo collapse site

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports