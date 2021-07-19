 Skip to main content
Erykah Badu coming to the Fox Theatre
Erykah Badu coming to the Fox Theatre

2018 Essence Festival - Day 1

Erykah Badu performs at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Friday, July 6, 2018, in New Orleans. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

Erykah Badu is at the Fox Theatre with a concert on Oct. 16. Show time is at 8 p.m.

A special guest will be announced.

Tickets are $60-$175 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 23 at metrotix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.

The Fox Theatre box office is currently closed.

During the pandemic Badu started her ambitious “Quarantine Concert Series: The Apocalypse.”

“I didn't want to just put a phone on a tripod. That only feeds me. I needed to figure out something that feeds all of us and I wanted the experience to have the integrity of my live show. I want to support an ecosystem that keeps musicians going.” 

 

