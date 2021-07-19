Erykah Badu coming to the Fox Theatre

Erykah Badu is at the Fox Theatre with a concert on Oct. 16. Show time is at 8 p.m.
A special guest will be announced.
Tickets are $60-$175 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 23 at metrotix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.
The Fox Theatre box office is currently closed.
During the pandemic Badu started her ambitious “Quarantine Concert Series: The Apocalypse.”
“I didn't want to just put a phone on a tripod. That only feeds me. I needed to figure out something that feeds all of us and I wanted the experience to have the integrity of my live show. I want to support an ecosystem that keeps musicians going.”
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
