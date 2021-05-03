 Skip to main content
Estelle coming to City Foundry STL
Estelle coming to City Foundry STL

Estelle

Estelle

 Courtesy of the artist

Estelle is at City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, with a show on June 18 for A Night of Soul Searching sixth anniversary event.

Rolynne and Terry Rogers are also on the bill.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $45-$65 at ticketweb.com.

Get more information at jamopresents.com.

