Evanescence, Halestorm join forces for tour coming to Chaifetz Arena

Evanescence and Halestorm are teaming up for a tour coming to Chaifetz Arena on Dec. 5. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets on on sale at 10 a.m. May 14 at ticketmaster.com. Limited VIP packages will be available.

In a statement, Evanescence’s Amy Lee said: "Words can't express how excited we are to go back on tour with our friends and rock out again. We've been building this new music in isolation for over a year and dreaming of what it will be like to finally play it live, and to experience it together with our fans for the first time. We can't wait to see you there."

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale added: “We have all been mourning the loss of live music, and patiently waiting, looking toward an uncertain future. Finally the future looks bright and I can't think of a better way to break the silence than with our dear friends in Evanescence. I can only imagine how it will feel to step on stage again night after night, and reconnect with all of the fans whom I've missed so much. Get ready for intense emotions, loud performances, and a newly exhilarated energy unlike any tour we've experienced in the past. Looking forward to seeing you all.”

