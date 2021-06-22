Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank's 'Summerland Tour 2021' coming to the Factory

“Summerland Tour 2021” featuring Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank and Wheatus comes to the Factory in Chesterfield on Sept. 16; concert time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $34.50-$49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 at ticketmaster.com.
Photos: First look inside the Factory, Chesterfield's newest concert venue
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield