'Everything's good,' says Post Malone after tumble onstage at Enterprise Center show

Update: Video message from Post Malone added

Post Malone fell hard for St. Louis, literally, after he stepped into a hole that took him down in front of a packed house Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

The singer, wearing a custom St. Louis Blues jersey, was performing “Circles” midway through the show when the accident occurred.

Strutting down an extended ramp on the arena floor, Malone apparently didn’t notice that the hole his guitar was lowered into hadn’t been covered. He stepped into the hole, crashing down onto his ribcage.

A team of medics rushed to his aid and assisted him onstage for several minutes while fans buzzed.

Malone eventually stood up and was escorted from the stage with assistance as fans cheered. He spoke into the microphone before he left and asked fans to give him three or four minutes, and he would return.

About 15 minutes later, walking out tentatively and holding his ribs, Malone returned for a much-abbreviated set that started with “Rockstar” and “Cooped Up,” featuring his support act, rapper Roddy Ricch. Malone held his ribs throughout.

He obviously was in a great deal of pain but seemed determined to power through the show as best he could.

Malone thanked the crowd for its patience, explained that there was a “big-ass hole in the stage” and apologized to his fans continuously.

He managed a few more songs — “Sunflower,” “Congratulations” and “White Iverson” — before saying goodnight, though he lingered onstage to sign autographs.

At noon Sunday on his social media, Malone explained the accident, saying it "got me pretty good."

"We just got back from the hospital and everything's good. They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can just keep kicking ass on the tour. I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis and thank you guys so much for coming out to to the show and next time I'm around this way we're going to do a two-hour show so we can make up for the couple of songs we missed."