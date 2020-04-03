Fair St. Louis, America's Birthday Parade canceled for 2020

Fair St. Louis 2020 is canceled, along with America's Birthday Parade. The annual July 4 celebration was scheduled for July 2, 3 and 4 at the Gateway Arch National Park. The cancellations are in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This would have been the 40th Fair St. Louis and the 138th America’s Birthday Parade.

Fair St. Louis Foundation and America’s Birthday Parade boards announced the news Friday morning.

Performing artists had not been announced yet.

In a statement, Fair St. Louis chairman David Estes said: “While we are saddened to cancel two of our region’s most popular and free Fourth of July celebrations, the safety of our community is of utmost importance to us. Fair Saint Louis and America’s Birthday Parade embody the prideful spirit of our city, and over the past few weeks, we’ve seen that spirit shine so brightly within our community as we face this unthinkable challenge together.”

America’s Birthday Parade chairman David Plufka said in a statement giving advice and encouragement: “Until then, please stay safe and be mindful of the health and safety of others. We are in this together and we will get through this together.”