Fair St. Louis announces its 2020 dates for celebration at Gateway Arch National Park

Fair St. Louis will take place July 2, 3, and 4 at Gateway Arch National Park. The lineup and other programming details will be released in the spring.

David Estes, general chairman for Fair St. Louis 2020 said in a statement: “We are very excited to celebrate our 40th Fair this year. Mark your calendars to join us at the Arch for three packed days of family-friendly activities, our world-renowned air show, chart-topping entertainment, and of course, the dazzling fireworks over the Mississippi River.”